Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Select Interior Concepts worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

