Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $865.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $865.49 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13,211.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

