SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, an increase of 269.7% from the October 14th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNES opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.