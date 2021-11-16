Sentinel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $140.62 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,224,638,056 coins and its circulating supply is 5,636,549,726 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

