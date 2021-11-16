Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.56.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.