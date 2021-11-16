Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,060 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

