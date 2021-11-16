ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $682.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

