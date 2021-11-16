Shard Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.