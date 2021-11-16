Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 154,801 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $218,125,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 630,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

