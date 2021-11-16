Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $952,897.84

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $952,897.84 and approximately $95,413.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

