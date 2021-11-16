SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 25% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $155,160.29 and approximately $74.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,470.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.84 or 0.07027983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00384443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.51 or 0.00999684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00402864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00270284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005491 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

