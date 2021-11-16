Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.03 Million

Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $148.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $525.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $662.23 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

