Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Decreased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 230.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 148.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,660.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,436. The company has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $880.00 and a one year high of $1,704.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,451.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,413.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.