Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $229.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.