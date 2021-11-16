Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.