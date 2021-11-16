Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.15) on Tuesday. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.56. The stock has a market cap of £112.77 million and a P/E ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 172,000 shares of company stock worth $25,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.