Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Grows By 300.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKTAF stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.