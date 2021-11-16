Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Expands By 200.0%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
