Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Expands By 200.0%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

