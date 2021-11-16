Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Rises By 186.7%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the October 14th total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,690. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

