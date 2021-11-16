Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases By 377.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 377.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASBFY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.