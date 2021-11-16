Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Increases By 300.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.