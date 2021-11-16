Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Decreases By 77.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the October 14th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MVF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,504. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 771,570 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.