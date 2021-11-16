Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Increases By 347.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.