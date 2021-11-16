Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 80.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BHLL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
