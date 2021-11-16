Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 80.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BHLL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

