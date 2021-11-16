Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 213.6%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the October 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

