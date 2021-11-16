Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Declines By 80.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JW.B stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

