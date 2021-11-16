Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Rises By 366.7%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KEGX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

