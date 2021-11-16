Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Decreases By 68.5%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the October 14th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at $8,482,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $4,875,000.

Shares of KAHC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

