Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Declines By 69.2%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.0 days.

MGPPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Megaport in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MGPPF remained flat at $$11.70 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

