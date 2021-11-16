Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 208.2%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 208.2% from the October 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,222. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

