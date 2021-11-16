Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 330.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

