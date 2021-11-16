Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rises By 320.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

