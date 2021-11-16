Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Increases By 357.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97.

