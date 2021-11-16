Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Declines By 76.5%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 44,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,442. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

