Short Interest in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Declines By 67.3%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 16.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 609,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 22.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 55,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Zanite Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.