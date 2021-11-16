Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.64

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €153.64 ($180.75) and last traded at €153.60 ($180.71), with a volume of 1346353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €150.06 ($176.54).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

