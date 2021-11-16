Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.51 ($65.30).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.00 ($70.59). 539,416 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.12. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

