Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $68.43. 2,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

