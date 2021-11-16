Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $585.64

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 585.64 ($7.65) and traded as low as GBX 537 ($7.02). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 66,372 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £484.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.