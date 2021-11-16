SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
