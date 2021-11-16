Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

SPG opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $171.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.