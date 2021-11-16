Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,562.56

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $53,562.56 and approximately $57.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092805 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 352.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,142,564 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.