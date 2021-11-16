Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

SMPL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 503,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

