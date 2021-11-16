SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.89 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $260.89 million and $8.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

