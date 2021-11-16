Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $4.22. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,453,068 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.