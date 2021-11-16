Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.63. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

