Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.80

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 1586156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.