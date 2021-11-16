Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

