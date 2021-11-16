Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SKYA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

