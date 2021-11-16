SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.